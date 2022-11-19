Hermez Network Price Tops $4.12 on Top Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $150.68 million and $481,317.70 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for approximately $4.12 or 0.00024703 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,695.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010448 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036916 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00042849 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005934 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00021450 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00239156 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.10905772 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $511,236.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.