Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

HXL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,889.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 140.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 173.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 487.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 74.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel stock opened at $58.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 1.24. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $65.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.42.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.38 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

