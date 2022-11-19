HI Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $852,003.08 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0420 or 0.00000251 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. HI has a market cap of $116.22 million and approximately $852,003.08 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.04183815 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $942,082.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

