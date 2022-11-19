Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.69.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HBAN. Stephens downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Argus upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.7 %

HBAN stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.51. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.13. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

Insider Activity

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,061,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,152,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 75,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 20,696 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 148,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 51,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

