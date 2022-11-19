INDUS (ETR:INH) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €22.00 ($22.68) price target on INDUS (ETR:INH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €27.00 ($27.84) target price on INDUS in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of INH opened at €22.35 ($23.04) on Tuesday. INDUS has a fifty-two week low of €17.22 ($17.75) and a fifty-two week high of €35.30 ($36.39). The business has a 50-day moving average of €19.52 and a 200 day moving average of €22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.97, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $601.12 million and a P/E ratio of 15.21.

About INDUS

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

