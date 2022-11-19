Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Receives $21.06 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.06.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INFY shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Investec upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $19.47 on Friday. Infosys has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.68. The firm has a market cap of $81.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Infosys

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Infosys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

