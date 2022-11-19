Insider Buying: CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) CEO Purchases $76,400.00 in Stock

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Rating) CEO Joseph Todisco acquired 20,000 shares of CorMedix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,169 shares in the company, valued at $925,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Joseph Todisco also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 24th, Joseph Todisco acquired 4,700 shares of CorMedix stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $18,424.00.
CorMedix Stock Performance
Shares of CRMD opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.27. CorMedix Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $8.02.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of CorMedix
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in CorMedix by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 13,469 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CorMedix by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CorMedix in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in CorMedix in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CorMedix in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.
CorMedix Company Profile
CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.
