Insider Selling: Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) EVP Sells $291,720.00 in Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.48, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at $10,792,862.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Johanna Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Penumbra alerts:

On Monday, October 3rd, Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total value of $289,530.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Johanna Roberts sold 5,800 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total value of $1,015,986.00.

Penumbra Stock Performance

NYSE PEN opened at $191.28 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $114.86 and a one year high of $290.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.93 and its 200-day moving average is $158.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $213.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.41 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Penumbra by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 6.5% during the first quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Penumbra by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Penumbra by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $163.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Penumbra from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.45.

About Penumbra

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.