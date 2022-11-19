Insider Selling: Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Sells £130,653.26 in Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) insider Tim Lawlor sold 19,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 661 ($7.77), for a total value of £130,653.26 ($153,529.10).
Vistry Group Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Vistry Group stock opened at GBX 634 ($7.45) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 624.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 773.68. Vistry Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 502 ($5.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,228 ($14.43). The firm has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 646.94.
Vistry Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.27) per share. This represents a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.22%.
Vistry Group Company Profile
Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.
