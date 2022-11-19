Insider Selling: Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Sells £130,653.26 in Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) insider Tim Lawlor sold 19,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 661 ($7.77), for a total value of £130,653.26 ($153,529.10).

Vistry Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vistry Group stock opened at GBX 634 ($7.45) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 624.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 773.68. Vistry Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 502 ($5.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,228 ($14.43). The firm has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 646.94.

Vistry Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.27) per share. This represents a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vistry Group Company Profile

VTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 1,241 ($14.58) to GBX 710 ($8.34) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 772 ($9.07) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vistry Group to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Vistry Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 1,560 ($18.33) to GBX 840 ($9.87) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistry Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,048.67 ($12.32).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

