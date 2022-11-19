Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) PT Raised to $2.80 at Cowen

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Cowen to $2.80 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Invitae from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Invitae to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut Invitae from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Invitae from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Invitae from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitae presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.04.

Invitae Stock Performance

Invitae stock opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $689.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitae

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $133.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.80 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 39.04% and a negative net margin of 617.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invitae will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invitae during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Invitae by 61.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

