iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Magnus Financial Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 4.1% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $22,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 55.1% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 37,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 415,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,389,000 after buying an additional 47,049 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 57,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

IJR traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $99.81. 3,186,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,696,396. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.80 and its 200-day moving average is $96.42. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $119.34.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

