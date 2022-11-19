IXICO (LON:IXI) Shares Down 1.7%

IXICO plc (LON:IXI – Get Rating) shares were down 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.16 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.33). Approximately 42,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 25,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.34).

The firm has a market cap of £13.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,425.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 32.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 34.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Netherlands, Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its services include collection, analysis, management, and reporting on data generated in the course of a clinical study.

