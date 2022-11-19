JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Receives $55.82 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JinkoSolar Stock Performance

Shares of JKS stock opened at $47.87 on Friday. JinkoSolar has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 4.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in JinkoSolar by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.