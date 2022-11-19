Joystick (JOY) Price Tops $0.56 on Major Exchanges

Joystick (JOY) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. One Joystick token can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00003388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Joystick has a market capitalization of $112.52 million and $70,617.37 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Joystick Profile

Joystick is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.55368778 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $55,121.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

