Kindred Group (OTC:KNDGF) Price Target Raised to SEK 120

Kindred Group (OTC:KNDGF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from SEK 113 to SEK 120 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KNDGF has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kindred Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kindred Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Kindred Group Price Performance

Shares of Kindred Group stock opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. Kindred Group has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $12.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average is $8.94.

Kindred Group Company Profile

Kindred Group plc operates an online gambling business primarily in Europe, Australia, and North America. The company offers sports betting, including horse racing; poker; casino and games; and bingo through various brands, such as the 32 Red, bingo.com, Casinohuone, Kolikkopelit, Maria Casino, Storspelare, Unibet, Vlad Cazino, and OttoKasino.

