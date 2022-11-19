Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Given New €31.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley to €31.00 ($31.96) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Oddo Bhf upgraded Koninklijke Vopak from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €34.00 ($35.05) price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Koninklijke Vopak Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VOPKY opened at $26.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.30. Koninklijke Vopak has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $38.36.

Koninklijke Vopak Company Profile

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 73 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.2 million cubic meters.

