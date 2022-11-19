Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Given New €31.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley to €31.00 ($31.96) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Oddo Bhf upgraded Koninklijke Vopak from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €34.00 ($35.05) price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th.
Koninklijke Vopak Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of VOPKY opened at $26.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.30. Koninklijke Vopak has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $38.36.
Koninklijke Vopak Company Profile
Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 73 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.2 million cubic meters.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koninklijke Vopak (VOPKY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Vopak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Vopak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.