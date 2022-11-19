Konnect Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $835.59 Million (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 19th. Konnect has a market cap of $835.59 million and $49,118.41 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Konnect token can currently be bought for $0.0527 or 0.00000315 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Konnect has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,321.52 or 0.07931560 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.47 or 0.00573020 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,973.07 or 0.29847694 BTC.

Konnect Profile

Konnect was first traded on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

