Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LEG opened at $34.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.26. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $30.28 and a 1 year high of $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.57.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 25.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,185,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,118,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,239,000 after acquiring an additional 301,672 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,946,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,093,000 after acquiring an additional 64,443 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,879,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,791,000 after acquiring an additional 265,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 14.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,012,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,859,000 after acquiring an additional 260,637 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

See Also

