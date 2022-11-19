Liquity (LQTY) Hits Market Cap of $58.46 Million

Liquity (LQTY) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Over the last week, Liquity has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. One Liquity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00004181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a market cap of $58.46 million and approximately $729,252.87 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Liquity Profile

Liquity was first traded on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,614,004 tokens. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity. The official website for Liquity is www.liquity.org.

Liquity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

