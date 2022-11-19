Liquity USD Price Tops $1.04 on Exchanges (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Liquity USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00006209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $197.80 million and $206,414.31 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Liquity USD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,324.44 or 0.07909530 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.47 or 0.00570854 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,972.83 or 0.29734839 BTC.

Liquity USD Token Profile

Liquity USD launched on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 190,570,620 tokens. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.