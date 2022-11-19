Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Reaches $0.0023 on Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $372.38 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 770,613,669 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 770,561,106.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.002222 USD and is down -7.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $188.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
