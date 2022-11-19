Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Reaches $0.0023 on Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $372.38 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 770,613,669 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 770,561,106.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.002222 USD and is down -7.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $188.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

