LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Short Interest Down 8.2% in October

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the October 15th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 378,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LL Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,835,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,721,000 after purchasing an additional 21,156 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in LL Flooring by 1.1% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,362,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in LL Flooring by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,176,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,494,000 after acquiring an additional 210,283 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LL Flooring by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in LL Flooring by 8.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,743,000 after acquiring an additional 71,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

LL Flooring stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $207.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. LL Flooring has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $17.96.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

