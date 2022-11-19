Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining to C$7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

LUN stock opened at C$7.68 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$6.24 and a 12 month high of C$14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.11. The stock has a market cap of C$5.92 billion and a PE ratio of 8.53.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

