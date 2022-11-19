Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Guggenheim to $77.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MSGE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $95.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Shares of MSGE stock opened at $44.57 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $38.98 and a 12-month high of $84.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $453.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.06 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. On average, analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $29,532.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,401.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weik Capital Management boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.2% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 82.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

