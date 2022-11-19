Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 475 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 128,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,877,000 after buying an additional 20,566 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total transaction of $23,141,124.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,158,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,543,617,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $193,929,777. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.2 %

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $441.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.89.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $361.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,421,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $335.81 and a 200-day moving average of $319.61. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $369.80.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

