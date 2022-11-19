Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.06.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MARA. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. BTIG Research lowered Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital Stock Down 7.0 %

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $7.47 on Monday. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $57.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $872.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 5.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.