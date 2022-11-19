MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) PT Lowered to $4.50 at UBS Group

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the newsletter publisher’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MKTW. JMP Securities cut their price target on MarketWise from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on MarketWise from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.42.

MarketWise stock opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. MarketWise has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $7.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90.

In related news, Director Riaan Hodgson purchased 26,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $55,697.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,197.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 38,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $94,938.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,570,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,330.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Riaan Hodgson acquired 26,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $55,697.37. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,197.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 145,556 shares of company stock valued at $357,898 over the last quarter. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MarketWise by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,355,844 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $9,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,844 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketWise by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 706,607 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of MarketWise by 473.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,211,400 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MarketWise by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 816,088 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 61,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

