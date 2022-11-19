Metahero Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $20.23 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Over the last week, Metahero has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Metahero has a market cap of $20.23 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.82 or 0.01643282 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00012392 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00044030 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00044098 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $290.01 or 0.01734130 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.