Metahero Self Reported Market Cap Tops $20.29 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $20.29 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metahero has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.56 or 0.01649882 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00013152 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00045458 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00044454 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $288.29 or 0.01732373 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.