Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) Trading Up 0.2%

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.96 and last traded at $4.95. Approximately 115,633 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 206,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $222.35 million, a PE ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 2,567.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. 9.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada, Australia, Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. It focuses on gold and silver streams and royalties.

