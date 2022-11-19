Mkango Resources (CVE:MKA) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Mkango Resources Ltd. (CVE:MKA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 19,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Mkango Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.27 million and a PE ratio of -3.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.26.

About Mkango Resources



Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, tantalum, niobium, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, graphite, and gold ores. The company's flagship project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license located in southeast Malawi.



