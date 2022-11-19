MOBLAND (SYNR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $55,219.01

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One MOBLAND token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. MOBLAND has a market cap of $104.94 million and approximately $55,219.01 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MOBLAND has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MOBLAND Token Profile

MOBLAND was first traded on January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official website is mob.land. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MOBLAND Token Trading

