Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Raised to $182.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MRNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $188.00 to $186.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Moderna from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $176.93.
Shares of MRNA opened at $181.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.66 and its 200-day moving average is $145.93. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Moderna by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Moderna by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
