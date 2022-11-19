Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Raised to $182.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MRNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $188.00 to $186.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Moderna from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $176.93.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA opened at $181.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.66 and its 200-day moving average is $145.93. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total value of $1,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,327,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,788,258.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total value of $1,842,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,327,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,788,258.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $4,833,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $653,925,435.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 528,436 shares of company stock valued at $71,229,712 in the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Moderna by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Moderna by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

