Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $365.71.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total value of $177,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,181. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total transaction of $865,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total value of $177,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,780 shares of company stock worth $73,392,237 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 1.8 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 64.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 447.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH opened at $317.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $249.78 and a 1 year high of $374.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.87. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Articles

