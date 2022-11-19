Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Research Coverage Started at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock.
MDLZ has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.94.
Shares of MDLZ opened at $64.99 on Tuesday. Mondelez International has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.91 and a 200 day moving average of $61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.66.
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
