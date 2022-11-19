Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Research Coverage Started at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.94.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $64.99 on Tuesday. Mondelez International has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.91 and a 200 day moving average of $61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mondelez International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Mondelez International by 124.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 332.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 178.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.