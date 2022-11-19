Moreno Evelyn V Decreases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Moreno Evelyn V lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,479 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.9% of Moreno Evelyn V’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 112,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,724,000 after acquiring an additional 26,955 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,498,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,984,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.54. The firm has a market cap of $249.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $183.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

