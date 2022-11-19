Morgan Stanley Increases Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Price Target to $6.00

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley to $6.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ROVR. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Rover Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ROVR opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.79 million, a PE ratio of 117.25 and a beta of 1.36. Rover Group has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $13.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average is $4.30.

In other Rover Group news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $124,056.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,254,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,376,685.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Rover Group news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $124,056.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,254,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,376,685.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $80,103.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,052,937 shares in the company, valued at $4,327,571.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,475 shares of company stock worth $219,782. Company insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,870,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,890,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,222,000. StepStone Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. StepStone Group LP now owns 3,038,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,533,000 after purchasing an additional 643,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,568,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

