Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.31.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MS. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

NYSE MS opened at $89.20 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.14 and a 200-day moving average of $82.66. The firm has a market cap of $150.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $3,455,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 16.2% during the third quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,887,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,766,000 after purchasing an additional 30,990 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 10.7% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at $751,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

