Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Shares Down 1.6%

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Rating) traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.60. 383,864 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 196,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Mountain Province Diamonds Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$126.55 million and a P/E ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.60.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 107,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

See Also

