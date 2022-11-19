Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $7.33 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.0% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $3.05 on Friday, reaching $515.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,453,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,099. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $472.10 and its 200-day moving average is $510.59. The stock has a market cap of $208.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.13.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

