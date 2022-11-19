Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $9.01 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.2% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,622,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,656,067,000 after buying an additional 180,532 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,435,009,000 after buying an additional 303,885 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,522,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,353,829,000 after buying an additional 511,600 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,186,320,000 after buying an additional 403,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,650 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,859. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.29.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $313.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,559,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,312,477. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $320.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $286.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

