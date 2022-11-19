National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Emera in a research report issued on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.94 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.93. The consensus estimate for Emera’s current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share.

EMA has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Emera from C$67.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Emera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Emera from C$69.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Emera to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Emera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$65.00 to C$68.99 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.50.

Emera stock opened at C$51.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.95, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.64 billion and a PE ratio of 24.56. Emera has a one year low of C$48.63 and a one year high of C$65.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$58.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.60%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

