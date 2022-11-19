National Bankshares Trims Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Target Price to C$34.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$32.83.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

TSE:CWB opened at C$25.11 on Friday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$21.21 and a 52 week high of C$41.35. The firm has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.20.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$271.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$280.43 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.7899998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Insider Activity at Canadian Western Bank

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Howard Edward Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$22.46 per share, with a total value of C$112,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,010,834.76.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

