Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:NATR traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $8.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,813. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.83. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $19.26.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 9,622 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $92,948.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,370,222.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have purchased 15,105 shares of company stock valued at $144,882 over the last 90 days. 5.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 21,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

