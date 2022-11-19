Needham & Company LLC Cuts Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Price Target to $10.00

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.17.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Down 6.5 %
Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average is $7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.36. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $16.47.
About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.
