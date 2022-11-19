Needham & Company LLC Lowers Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Price Target to $3.50

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an overweight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fathom Digital Manufacturing currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.90.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Stock Performance

FATH stock opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fathom Digital Manufacturing

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATH. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $36,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $744,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $1,223,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.

