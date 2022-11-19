Neoleukin Therapeutics’ (NLTX) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Neoleukin Therapeutics from $22.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NLTX opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $5.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLTX. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 100.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

