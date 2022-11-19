Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 47,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Newmont by 15.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Newmont by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 41,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Newmont Price Performance

In related news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $129,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,519.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,502. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NEM opened at $45.13 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average is $51.77. The company has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.60%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

