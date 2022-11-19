NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Cut to “Neutral” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for NexImmune’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.52) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NexImmune from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of NexImmune from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:NEXI opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. NexImmune has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $10.38.

In related news, Director Sol J. Barer purchased 125,000 shares of NexImmune stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,742,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,550.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXI. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexImmune during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $439,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in NexImmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $802,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexImmune during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in NexImmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NexImmune by 566.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 95,104 shares in the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

