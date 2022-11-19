NULS Price Reaches $0.18 (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One NULS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001076 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NULS has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $17.84 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NULS Profile

NULS was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

